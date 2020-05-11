Suspect arrested in connection to overnight burglary, arson in Jupiter neighborhood

The Jupiter Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a burglar and arson suspect.
By Monica Magalhaes | May 11, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 8:33 AM

Officers responded to a vehicle and residential fire at about 3 a.m. Monday in the Bluffs community. Upon arrival, they noticed that several unoccupied vehicles along Seashore Drive had been burglarized.

A perimeter was established and the search for the suspect started, counting with the assistance of Jupiter Police K-9 officers and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., officers who were still in the area received a call from a resident in the community stating that the suspect was in the backyard of a neighbor's home.

Officers could quickly locate and apprehend 22-year-old Tyrease S. Lyons, who they say was hiding within the area.

According to a news release, Lyons broke into a vehicle, opened the garage door and entered to ignite the fire.

Lyons was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, occupied residential burglary, burglary to a conveyance and trespassing. He has also been identified as a missing person by the Lauderhill Police Department, according to Jupiter Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

