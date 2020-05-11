WhiteHorse: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $21 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 30 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.
The lender to small companies posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.1 million.
WhiteHorse shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.
