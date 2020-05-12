Belle Glade man behind bars after double shooting

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Belle Glade apartment that left a 21-year-old man dead and a 14-year-old boy seriously injured.
Robert Davis was arrested Monday on a charge of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the Runyon Village apartments.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, deputies arrived to find Jairod Johnson dead inside the home and the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a home across the street.
The teen was flown to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday.
According to the affidavit, the wounded teen met with detectives at the hospital. He told them he was counting money when Davis pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times as he ran into a bedroom and hid under the bed.
The victim told deputies he was shot again while hiding under the bed and then heard more gunshots in the home. After the shooting stopped, he heard Davis talking to someone else -- it was a voice he didn't recognize -- and saying, "They are both dead."
In fact, the teen survived and was able to identify Davis as the gunman.
A motive for the shooting wasn't stated.
Davis was being held without bond at the West Detention Center.
