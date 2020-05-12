Convoy honoring 'Champions of Character' athletes rolls through Jupiter

COVID-19 can’t stop this year's top student-athletes from being recognized.
On Tuesday, a caravan rolled through Jupiter honoring the 2020 Student ACES Champions of Character. High school student-athletes who aren’t just leaders on their respective teams but within their communities.
“They exemplify all three aspects of ACE - athletics, community, and education,” said Buck Martinez, Student ACES president.
The top 12 student-athletes chosen attend schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties and leave a permanent impression on their teams, schools and communities.
Jupiter High School has five athletes receiving the award this year. The students started the first ACES student leadership club within Jupiter High, leading a mental health initiative along with the first Simon Baker mental health scholarship. Their goal was to bring awareness and resources to mental health amongst the student body population.
“After the loss of one of our own it was just kind of something that we needed to bring the community back together,” said Kassandra Fishbaugh, Jupiter High School senior and 2020 Student ACES Champions of Character recipient. “Many of these students have or are currently undergoing mental health first aid training. These seniors have done so much as student-athlete leaders and deserve recognition for their efforts.”
The caravan rolls again on Wednesday to other neighborhoods in South Florida. Stay with WPTV for the latest on the winners. To learn more about Student ACES, click here .
