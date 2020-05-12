663 coronavirus-related deaths at long-term care facilities, data shows

The latest data released by the Florida Department of Health shows over 200 new coronavirus-related deaths recorded at long-term care facilities throughout the state.
Statewide, 663 coronavirus-related deaths at long-term care facilities have occurred, according to state data, an increase of 240 deaths from last week.
The Florida Department of Health first published this data on May 1.
An additional 35 new facilities are now on the report, for a total of 187 long-term care facilities statewide with at least one COVID-19-related death.
The number of fatalities for staff members has decreased from 12 to eight, and one facility listed last week was removed in the most recent update. WFLX FOX 29 has reached out to the Florida Department of Health for an explanation and is awaiting a response.
Only one death is currently under investigation, and state data has not identified if that death is a resident or staff member of a long-term care facility.
FOX 29 has created an interactive map which shows every facility with at least one confirmed fatality associated with COVID-19, according to state records.
VIEW THE MAP HERE:
