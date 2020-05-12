Deputy-involved shooting in Okeechobee County

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Michele Bell said the shooting occurred about 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue in the Basswood area.
Bell said the suspect or suspects are in custody and there is no danger to the community.
She said the intersection would be closed during the investigation.
No injuries have been reported.
