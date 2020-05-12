Driver steps out of vehicle, fatally struck by dump truck

A person is dead after they stepped out of their vehicle and was hit by a dump truck Tuesday morning in Port St. Lucie, according to police.
The collision occurred around 8:50 a.m. on eastbound SW Becker Road near Interstate 95.
Police said a Ford Escape was stopped in the right lane to I-95. An approaching dump truck was following behind the Ford Escape but changed lanes and struck the driver of the Ford Escape, who had stepped out into the road.
Police said the dump truck did not hit the Ford Escape during the collision with the victim. It's unclear why the driver of the SUV stepped out of the vehicle.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of noon, eastbound SW Becker Road, starting from I-95, is closed until the police investigation is completed. Police said eastbound turning lanes of the northbound ramp are temporarily closed as well.
Traffic homicide investigators are also at the scene.
