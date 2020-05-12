Florida workers surprised by questions on unemployment site

“The work search requirement has been waived for weeks beginning March 15, 2020, to weeks ending May 30, 2020. This means that for the weeks between this timeframe, you are not required to report five work search contacts. However, you will still be asked if you looked for work when you request their benefits. You may respond by clicking “yes” or “no.” You may click “no,” and this response will not delay or prevent you from receiving your benefit payment.”