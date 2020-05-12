1 killed, 1 injured in small plane crash

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a small plane crashed Tuesday morning in Miramar.
The Piper PA-34 crashed about 9:30 a.m. near Pembroke Road and Hiatus Road, shortly after departing from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.
Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the plane was experiencing mechanical issues before the crash.
She said one of the people on board died at the scene, while the other was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
Video from the scene showed the aircraft cut in half and wreckage scattered around a tree.
Bergen said the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.
