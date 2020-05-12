Line dancer instructor fights cancer, continues classes

Local dancers on the Treasure Coast aren't letting social distancing get in the way of their passion.
Line dance instructor Sandy Dworkin is fighting cancer but believes in the power of dance and movement.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Inspiring South Florida
During the shutdown, she has continued her classes where students can socially distance while line dancing two times a week.
"I currently have been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. I am going through treatment, so this takes my mind off of my problems. Of course, your problems won't go away, but if you can feel good about yourself, if you can feel positive, that's the only way to be during any difficult time that you might have in your life,” said Dworkin.
Dworkin has been line dancing and instructing for 17 years.
Scripps Only Content 2020