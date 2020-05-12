Pollo Tropical giving away free lunches to Florida children

“We have been part of the South Florida community for over 30 years, and our hometown has been among the hardest hit areas during these unprecedented times,” said Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagement for Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of Pollo Tropical. "We are happy to offer kids in our community a free nutritious meal they love, and hope that it provides some needed relief to the many families that have been impacted by the current health crisis."