Pollo Tropical giving away free lunches to Florida children

A South Florida restaurant chain is doing their part to keep Palm Beach County children fed while schools are closed.
Pollo Tropical announced a free lunch program at their Palm Beach County locations in effect through the end of the school year.
Every week day, children ages 12 and under can get at free Kids Classic TropiChop and bottled water between 11 a.m. and noon.
The TropiChop contains citrus-marinated chicken, rice and beans.
“We have been part of the South Florida community for over 30 years, and our hometown has been among the hardest hit areas during these unprecedented times,” said Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagement for Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of Pollo Tropical. "We are happy to offer kids in our community a free nutritious meal they love, and hope that it provides some needed relief to the many families that have been impacted by the current health crisis."
The offer is available through the drive-thru only at all company-owned locations in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade, Broward counties.
No purchase, coupon or promotional code is necessary to receive the offer.
