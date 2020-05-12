Subtropical system could develop this weekend near Bahamas

An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center issued a special weather outlook Tuesday morning.
Forecasters say the environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday.
The current formation chance for this system through five days is 50%.
It does not appear to pose a threat to Florida, though it could bring increased rain.
June 1 marks the start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
