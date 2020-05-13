Boca Raton man accused of threatening to bomb FAU

A Boca Raton man is accused of threatening to bomb Florida Atlantic University.
Robert Sagall, 22, was arrested Tuesday. He faces charges of written threats to kill and threat to place a destructive device.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, a real estate agent told deputies Monday that she received a pair of emails from the same email address that said "I bomb FAU," along with several emails threatening to kill her.
An investigation determined that the email was registered to Sagall.
When a detective questioned Sagall about the emails, he admitted to sending them.
"Sagall also admitted to knowing what he was doing was wrong and that he would probably get in trouble for it," the report said.
He was being held without bond Wednesday at the main Palm Beach County jail.
