COVID-19 survivor encouraging others to donate blood today

A local man who survived the Coronavirus is now encouraging others to donate blood during a blood drive with OneBlood Wednesday.
Mike Mangus was the first COVID-19 patient admitted to Jupiter Medical Center. He fought a tough battle against the virus and once he was fully recovered, he donated his convalescent plasma to help others fighting COVID-19. The FDA says the plasma from survivors can help others in their fight against COVID-19.
Mangus is now teaming up with OneBlood to encourage blood donations at the Wellness Jar medical spa in North Palm Beach.
OneBlood had to cancel more than 1,900 blood drives because of so many businesses being closed during the coronavirus pandemic and unable to host the Big Red Bus.
OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be collecting blood there from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone who donates blood will get a $10 E-gift card valid at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more, a 10 minute session in the Pure Air Bubble at the Wellness Jar, a free OneBlood T-shirt, and a wellness checkup that includes blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.
Appointments are encouraged to help with social distancing, but are now closed. Walk-ins are also welcome. More information about donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic is available here.
