Florida mother accused of chipping son's teeth with pliers

Authorities say a Florida woman is accused of abusing her 14-year-old adopted son.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson says it's the worst case of child abuse he's encountered in his law enforcement career.
The 47-year-old woman was arrested May 8 and charged with aggravated child abuse.
He told reporters on Monday that additional charges could be added once the investigation is completed.
The woman is accused of beating the boy with a dog chain, cutting his arms and legs and chipping his teeth with pliers. She's being held without bond in jail.
Scripps Only Content 2020