Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida's 2 biggest counties preparing to reopen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's two largest and hardest-ht counties are making plans to reopen from the coronavirus economic shutdown. Miami-Dade and Broward counties are hoping to begin reopening Monday, joining the rest of the counties that began last week. The current Miami-Dade and Broward plan would mirror the rest of the state. Restaurants and retailers would have to keep crowds to 25% of capacity. Schools and youth activities, theaters and sports venues would remain closed. Nursing home and hospital visitations would still be prohibited. Florida has had nearly 42,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,779 confirmed deaths from the disease since the first cases were reported in early March.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-ER DROPS
Florida ER visits plummet, virus scares patients from care
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Emergency room visits have dropped by almost 50% across Florida since the pandemic began and hospital officials are warning that patients suffering from heart attacks and strokes are delaying or refusing care because they are afraid of hospitals. In Broward County, twice as many people were already dead by the time first responders arrived in April, compared to a year earlier. UF Health Jacksonville recently started public service announcements assuring residents it’s safe to seek treatment after ER visits recently dropped 40%. Broward Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Lenchus says “People are waiting to come to the hospital until it’s too late and then they die.”
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THEME-PARKS
Limited reopening for Universal's entertainment district
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After being shuttered for almost two months, Universal Orlando plans to allow the reopening of some restaurants and shops on a limited basis in the theme park resort’s entertainment district this week. Company officials say about a half-dozen restaurants and eateries, as well as two retail shops and some merchandise carts, will reopen at Universal Orlando Citywalk on Thursday. It's a sign of the baby steps Orlando’s theme parks are taking to get back to business after they closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Next week, Walt Disney World will allow some third-party shops and restaurants in its Disney Springs entertainment district to reopen.
AP-US-MOTHER-ARRESTED-CHILD-ABUSE
Florida mother accused of abusing adopted 14-year-old son
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman is accused of abusing her 14-year-old adopted son. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson says it's the worst case of child abuse he's encountered in his law enforcement career. The 47-year-old woman was arrested May 8 and charged with aggravated child abuse. He told reporters on Monday that additional charges could be added once the investigation is completed. The woman is accused of beating the boy with a dog chain, cutting his arms and legs and chipping his teeth with pliers. She's being held without bond in jail.
DEPUTY SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Armed man shot by deputies after fleeing traffic stop
DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida deputies fatally shot an armed man shortly after he fled a traffic stop. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says four deputies opened fire on the 37-year-old man outside his Deltona home after he pointed a rifle at them Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff says the man had initially been pulled over by a DeLand police officer for a traffic violation but drove off when confronted about a suspended license. Deputies pursued the man to his house, and at least 20 shots were fired by deputies. Investigators didn’t know whether the man fired his gun.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOTTERY REBOUND
Georgians reach for lotto tickets amid pandemic blues
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians may be spending a lot of time at home, but it’s not stopping them from playing the state lottery. Georgia Lottery Corp. Vice President Brad Bohannon says lottery sales set a monthly record in April after dropping in March. The increase is continuing, with Bohannon telling the state House Higher Education Committee on Tuesday that two of the five highest sales weeks in lottery history have come in May. He credits much of the increase to a 50% jump in use of the lottery’s online options. Yearly profit projections have rebounded by $50 million to $1.11 billion, but remain below last year for now. Lottery proceeds finance college aid and preschool classes.
PLANE CRASH-FLORIDA
2 killed in separate small plane crashes in Florida
MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed in separate small plane crashes Tuesday in different parts of Florida. Miramar police say one plane crashed about 9:30 a.m. next to a shopping center in the Fort Lauderdale suburb. Pasco County Fire Rescue says another plane crashed in a Wesley Chapel backyard, north of Tampa, around 11:30 a.m. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating both crashes.
INTERSTATE 4 CONSTRUCTION
I-4 in downtown Orlando to close 5 days for construction
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a section of Interstate 4 through downtown Orlando will be closed for about five days as part of a plan to speed up road construction during the coronavirus pandemic. All but one westbound lane will be closed from Wednesday night through Monday morning as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to complete as many road construction projects as possible while people are still working from home during the virus outbreak. It's part of the I-4 Ultimate construction project, which is adding toll lanes to 21 miles of the interstate from Seminole County, through Orlando and to west of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County.
SUPERMARKET-GUNMAN SCARE
Man points handgun at customer in deli line at Orlando store
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who pointed at handgun at a fellow shopper in the deli line at a grocery store. The incident happened Saturday evening at a Publix store. Police say the 73-year-old man was waiting in line when he noticed another customer glaring at him. He told investigators he asked the man if they knew each other. That's when the man drew the handgun and pointed it at the man's face. A police report says he told them man not to mess with him. The man fled and police are looking for him.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-TURNPIKE
Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike resume food service
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials announced the eight service plazas along Florida’s Turnpike have resumed food services, but for now the three in South Florida are only offering takeout orders. The Florida Department of Transportation shut down food services at the plazas in March to help combat spread of the coronavirus. The agency says they've resumed food operations with a number of changes. Indoor dining will be restricted to 25% and tables outside have been placed six feet apart. Managers and staff have been trained on the new procedures. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the plazas and staff will wear masks.