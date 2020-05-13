Palm Beach County coronavirus death toll rises by 7; state passes 1,800

The coronavirus death toll rose by 48 to 1,827 in the state and Palm Beach County reported nine fatalities to rise 254 though new cases declined significantly statewide and in the county, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, the number of deaths climbed by 44 in Florida and by seven in Palm Beach County. Last Tuesday, the toll climbed by 72 in Florida and two weeks earlier it was a record 83 in Florida.
No new deaths were announced on the Treasure Coast. Remaining the same were St. Lucie with 26, Indian River with 9, Martin with 6 and Okeechobee with 0. Martin County's death toll has not increased in 13 days.
New cases statewide decreased dramatically from 941 to 479. In Palm Beach County, the cases rose by 83 compared with 204 Tuesday, 28 Monday and 72 Sunday. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade also increased by 83 and Broward by 25 as the Treasure Coast area added 7.
The positive test rate dropped 2 percentage points to 7.1 percent after 8.3 percent a week ago and more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 3.2 percent compared with 5.1 percent the day before.
A total of 595,478 have been tested, an increase of 15,162 on one day, with 552,361 negative results and the remaining 3,117 inconclusive or not reported.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 13 to 518 in one day. Broward County increased by 9 to 267 in second place. Manatee is in fourth place with 75 an increase of 1.
Thirty-one of the 48 additional deaths are linked to South Florida.
South Florida accounts for 1,080 deaths, which is 59.1 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.2 percent in the state compared with 5.9 percent in the United States and 6.7 percent worldwide, which passed 292,000 deaths and 4.3 million cases Tuesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.0 percent, compared with Broward at 4.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.5 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 9.0 percent in St. Lucie, 8.8 percent in Indian River and 2.2 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami-Dade to a 103-year-old women in Miami-Dade. Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent 75 and older in state data through Tuesday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 42 percent 55 and older and 13 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 237 cases of infants to 4 years old and 510 from 4-14 among the 41,923 testing positive.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states. The deaths reported Tuesday were six men and one woman, ranging from 48 to 91.
Florida ranks 10th in the nation in total deaths, according to Tuesday tracking by Worldometers.info. Florida was 565 behind No. 9 Louisiana, which had 39 more fatalities Tuesday.
Florida has reported 81 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 252 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation with 27,175, has 1,397 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 37.5 per million.
Like in the state, new deaths climbed in the nation (1,489) and world (5,138) after the weekend.
No. 1 New York announced an additional 195 deaths compared with 192 the day before. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day.
Neighboring New Jersey, which is a distant second with 9,541, was one of only three state reporting triple-digit fatalities: 200 after 77 on Monday. Illinois announced 142 more deaths to rise to 3,601 and in sixth place.
Third-place Massachusetts announced only 33 more deaths after 129 Monday. Other states reporting double-digit increase: No. 4 Michigan by 90, No. 5 Pennsylvania by 77, No. 7 Connecticut by 33, No. 8 California by 98.
Georgia, which opened nonessential businesses more than one week ago, is in 13th place with 1,494, an increase of 50 after 39 Monday. Ohio reported the fifth-most new deaths, 78, to rise to 1,438 in 14th place. No. 17 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, reported 11 more deaths Tuesday.
A total of 83,284 have died from the virus in the United States through Tuesday.
The U.S. represented 30.6 percent of the additional deaths and 28.5 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Four nations in the top 10 reported more than 200 deaths – United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, France – and four double digits.
The death toll is continuing to skyrocket in Brazil 775 additional deaths -- second in the world behind the United States -- after 502 more Monday and a record 804 Friday. Brazil, which has surged from 7,921 to 11,625 deaths in one week, is in sixth place, about 14,500 behind No. 5 Spain.
The United Kingdom, which overtook Italy for second place in the world last week, reported an additional 627 deaths after 210 deaths Monday and 268 Sunday. The UK's record death count was 1,172 on April 4. The kingdom has announced 32,692 deaths, which is 1,781 more than Italy -- at one time an epicenter of the virus.
Italy gained 172 after 179 Monday and a high of 919 on March 27. France moved past Spain into fourth place with 348 deaths, compared with 263 Monday and significantly less than the high of 1,438 on April 15. Spain moved posted an additional 176 deaths from 143 Monday and high of 961 on April 2.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 7 Belgium with 54, No. 8 Germany with 77, No. 9 Iran with 48 and No. 10 Netherlands with 54.
China, the original epicenter, reported 7 newa case and zero new deaths Monday – the last death reported was April 26 – for 12th place behind Canada, which reported 176 deaths to move to 5,169.
One week ago Wednesday in the United States, there were 74,799, two weeks ago there were 61,655, three weeks ago 47,894, four weeks ago 32,712, five weeks ago 17,692, six weeks ago 6,394, seven weeks ago 1,260, eight weeks ago 171, nine weeks ago 38, 1q1 weeks ago 9, 11 weeks ago 0.
Palm Beach County's total number of confirmed cases are wide-ranging from newborn to 104.
Through Tuesday, West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 777, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 686, Boca Raton with 532, Boynton Beach with 457 and Delray Beach with 395. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 200.
Palm Beach County has 4,176 cases out of 46,012 total tested, including 91 awaiting results, for 9.1 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 14,468 positive cases out of 117,732 tested for 12.3 percent, and Broward is second with 5,998 cases and 69,672 tested for 8.6 percentage.
On the Treasure Coast area, Martin County reported 1 more case, St. Lucie up 9, Indian River stayed the same, and Okeechobee County decreased by 3. Sometimes, the state makes changes because counties are misreported originally.
In St. Lucie, it's 299 positive out of 5,574 for 5.4 percent, Martin with 275 of 2,738 for 10.0 percent, Indian River with 102 out of 2,456 for 4.2 percent and Okeechobee with 25 out of 996 for 2.5 percent.
A total of 7,5,95 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 177 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 720 in Palm Beach County, 80 in St. Lucie, 50 in Martin, 28 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee.
