Teen gets help after journaling her struggles

A pregnant high school senior is thanking a Palm Beach County organization for getting her through a difficult time.
"I was having problems with school," said Ka'Mya Hall. "I go to a charter school, and they did not provide me with a computer."
Hall is also eight months pregnant and in need of basic child care items.
So she journaled her story online through the Palm Health Foundation’s SenseMaker Story Collection Project.
A teen read about Hall's struggles, and immediately alerted the organization.
"They provided me with things like diapers and wipes and pacifiers and many more things," said Hall.
The Palm Health Foundation gives grants to community organizations in Palm Beach County that are focused on improving community health.
They want to know what people are struggling with during the coronavirus pandemic, so they're asking residents to journal their stories.
"I hope that the stories will give us a sense on the things that people can do to build resiliency in their communities, because we are going to be able to help each other. Neighbor helping neighbor," said Andy McAusland with the Palm Health Foundation.
So far, the organization has received 600 stories from people in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, and the Glades.
If you would like to share your story about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on your family, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020