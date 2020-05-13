Trump questions if 'psycho' MSNBC host got away with murder

"Donald, for your sake, and for the sake of America, you need to stop watching our show, OK? It's not good for you," he told Trump. "I think that might be why you go out and, like, you're distracted. You're tweeting so much. Why don't you turn off the television, and why don't you start working, OK? You do your job, we'll do ours and America will be much better off for that. Just go. Turn off the TV, Donald."