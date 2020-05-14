Ax throwing business goes on the road with new trailer

Many people have been cooped up in their houses for weeks, Now, small business owners are brainstorming to bring their services to customers.
Eric Perez says his business in Port St. Lucie, Axe EM, was forced to close due to COVID-19.
Perez and his business partner Michael Shine came up with the idea of a mobile ax-throwing trailer to bring their service to their customers.
"I honestly wanted a different experience for people to bring to events and everything," said Perez. "I figured not everyone is always going to want to come into our shop. It may not be convenient enough. Right now, we're finding that places of business are wanting to do employee appreciation, so we're able to accommodate that."
Cristin Sun, a Jupiter resident, recently visited Axe EM and said its invigorating.
"You get to channel this stress and anxiety into something. That's really a healthy alternative to binge-watching TV," said Sun.
She said with the new trailer social distancing guidelines are easier to follow, and you're promised to learn a new skill.
"They're wiping down the handles between each person holding the ax," said Perez.
"It's more of a technique than just throwing it at the wall," said Perez.
Perez and Shine say the 16-foot trailer is bookable by the hour, and they are willing to travel anywhere up and down the Treasure Coast.
