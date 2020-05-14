Bones found in 1993 ID'd as missing Ohio man

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said skeletal remains found in 1993 have been identified as a man reported missing by his family in Ohio almost three decades ago.
PBSO said on Oct. 25, 1993 survey workers discovered skeletal remains in the area of Southern Boulevard and State Road 7.
The unidentified remains were taken to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office and determined to be human, and the cause of death a homicide.
On May 11 of this year, PBSO detectives were notified by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification that the remains were 43-year-old Wayne Calvin Griffith.
PBSO said DNA from the remains and Griffith's family members helped identify the bones.
Detectives learned that Griffith was reported missing by his family is Ashtabula, Ohio, on Oct. 1, 1993.
PBSO said Griffith was last seen in Ohio, but it is believed he may have traveled to Melbourne, Florida.
Anyone who may have known Griffith or has any information on his death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
