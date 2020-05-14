City of West Palm Beach holds virtual town hall meeting to help the needy

To keep people connected through this pandemic, city leaders in West Palm Beach are holding a series of town hall meetings to make sure families are still finding needed resources.
"I think the need is so great, I think right now we have a lot of people that are unemployed that maybe two months ago would never have thought to apply for food stamps or to spend eight hours in their car waiting through a food distribution line," West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christy Fox said.
Fox said the need is so great it motivated her to help host their virtual town hall.
"Today's meeting was focused on food distribution sites and programs that are available for West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County residents,"
Representatives from the Palm Beach County Food Bank , Palm Beach County Schools , and Maura Plante, the founder of the local food charity, Living Hungry, share their messages.
"We're feeding 21,000 meals, that's two units every week and on top of that we're feeding 2,000 families every week with the different programs that living hungry has partnered with other people on," Plante said.
Plus, they have the 1,500 car drive-thru so she's talking tens of thousands of people.
"When you have to feed half the people with a set of groceries to last you a week, it's a lot of food and a lot of people. And I don't think people realize how many people are hurting," she said.
Right now, the city's trying to link those in need to food distribution and resources through its website. Fox is optimistic things are getting better.
"Until then we're going to do everything we can to make sure that no one goes to sleep hungry," she said.
