3 coronavirus testing sites in Palm Beach County closed until Monday

The possibility of severe weather the next few days is closing some coronavirus testing sites in Palm Beach and Martin counties.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management said 10 state-supported drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites and four state-supported walk-up COVID-19 BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} testing sites will be closed until Monday. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd
The closure includes three facilities in Palm Beach County:
- FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (drive-thru)
- South County Civic Center in Delray Beach (drive-thru)
- Lakeside Hospital (walk-up)
The coronavirus testing hotline in Palm Beach County will also be closed Friday so patients impacted by the closures can reschedule their appointments next week.
The testing hotline will reopen to the public Monday at 8 a.m. to resume scheduling appointments for testing.
Martin County Testing
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County said COVID-19 testing scheduled for Friday at the Cassidy Center in the Golden Gate area is also canceled.
Officials said, weather permitting, the testing will resume on Saturday with an outreach planned at the 10th Street Community Center in East Stuart beginning at 10 a.m.
Scripps Only Content 2020