Crews searching for missing 18-year-old swimmer in Jensen Beach

Multiple agencies are searching the water off Jensen Beach on Thursday afternoon for a missing 18-year-old swimmer who vanished nearly 24 hours ago.
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, the missing Port St. Lucie teen, whose name has not been released, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the water near the 9200 block of S. Ocean Drive.
"The water was very choppy with high waves breaking multiple times before reaching shore," according to a report from the sheriff's office.
A friend of the missing teen said she last saw him swimming approximately 150 yards offshore.
The U.S. Coast Guard, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are all involved in the search effort.
The Coast Guard tweeted around 2 p.m. Thursday that crews are "searching for an 18-year-old male person in the water near Jensen Beach."
No other information has been released.
