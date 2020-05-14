Driver killed in Turnpike crash in Martin County

A 27-year-old New Port Richie man was killed in a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike for several hours early Thursday in Martin County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer struck the back of a dump truck and overturned about 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 128, past Kanner Highway.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured.
All southbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down for hours, but they reopened about 9:15 a.m.
