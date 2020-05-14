Family, students remember Lake Worth High School teacher who died from coronavirus

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Johnson Glaude said April 22 will forever be in his heart. He said that's the day his cousin died from COVID-19.
Dieugrand Nazaire was a math teacher at Lake Worth High School.
Glaude said the last time he saw his cousin was in January.
"Unfortunately, he got ill and looked like he was about to make a full recovery, getting the virus," said Glaude. "He was a man who loves to joke around, he loves to laugh and you like to be around him. If the mood is down, he knows how to bring it up, lift it up."
His students also miss him. Many of them call the Delray Beach resident Mr. Naz.
Johana Cruz, a graduating senior, said the beloved teacher will be missed.
"The way he taught me I understood really, really good. Because of him I really enjoyed geometry. So every time when you walk in, you always hear good morning from him even if you were the quiet kid, he would always talk to you."
Glaude said Mr. Naz leaves behind a wife and six children.
