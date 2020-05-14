Florida’s Turnpike reopens in Martin County after fatal wreck

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike have reopened in Martin County following a fatal crash early Thursday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a semi-truck and dump truck were involved in a double rollover wreck just after 2:30 a.m. near mile maker 128, past Kanner Highway.
At least one person died, according to the FHP.
All southbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down for hours, but they reopened about 9:15 a.m.
Investigators haven't said what caused the crash.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.