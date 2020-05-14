Furry Friends and Bush Wildlife Sanctuary team up for a parade of paws in Jupiter

Critters from Bush Wildlife Sanctuary welcomed the Furry Friends Clinic to the neighborhood as the rescue group celebrates its new facility in Jupiter.
Furry Friends and Bush Wildlife Sanctuary will be teaming up again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon for a "Gratitude Drive-by" down Jupiter Park Drive.
Staff, volunteers and animal ambassadors will be standing outside the facilities with animals.
Visitors are asked to drive by and wave from inside their cars.
"Word on the street is, there will be a special appearance from our new neighbor, Furry Friends and a special treat from our friends at I Need Coffee. Make sure to come by and see us!," said the organization on a Facebook post.
Scripps Only Content 2020