Miami-Dade, Broward counties allowed to join Florida’s reopening plan

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are now allowed to join Phase One of Florida's reopening plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday.
Speaking in Doral, the governor said the two South Florida counties have met the criteria to move into the first phase.
"We're able to take this small, but very important step for this region," DeSantis said.
Under Phase One, restaurants and retail shops across Florida can operate at 25 percent capacity. However, large venues like movie theaters must remain closed, and students must continue distance learning until further notice.
Barber shops, hair salons, and nail salons are also allowed to reopen across the state.
Palm Beach County officially started Phase One on Monday, and with the additions of Miami-Dade and Broward, all 67 counties in Florida are now in the first phase of reopening.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 43,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 1,875 deaths.
