Mizner Park in Boca Raton to expand outdoor seating for restaurants

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Mizner Park in Boca Raton is set to launch an innovative new way to dine at restaurants starting Friday.
Plaza Real will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating areas.
As businesses slowly begin reopening, this is a clever way to also begin putting diners back into seats at restaurants.
Dana Romanelli Schearer, general manager for Mizner Park, has been working with the city of Boca Raton and tenants to make sure it provides a safe experience for diners.
"Opening up Plaza Real will provide our restaurants with safely-distanced dining beyond what they are permitted inside," said Schearer.
Some restaurants like Kapow Noodle Bar, Yard House and Loch Bar have begun allowing diners indoors, while many others continue to offer curbside pickup and delivery.
In each of Mizner Park's four garages there is a designated curbside pickup area.
"As a center, we have implemented added safety measures," reminds Schearer.
