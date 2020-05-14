Multiple agencies searching for 18-year-old in water near Jensen Beach

NEAR JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Multiple agencies are searching the water near Jensen Beach on Thursday afternoon for a missing 18-year-old man.
The U.S. Coast Guard, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are all involved in the effort.
The Coast Guard tweeted around 2 p.m. that crews are "searching for an 18-year-old male person in the water near Jensen Beach."
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story.
