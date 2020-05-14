New jobless claims top 220,000 in Florida

“I didn't really do full phase one,” DeSantis said Wednesday in Tallahassee. “If you look at what was provided by the White House in terms of what you could do phase one, you could do the restaurants with half (occupancy). I did 25 percent. You could do movie theaters. We didn't do that. You could do the churches, but we never closed that. You could do gyms. We didn't do gyms. … It's almost a phase point five. It certainly wasn't a full phase one.”