2 NFL players wanted on robbery charges in South Florida

Two NFL players from South Florida are wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Miramar, police said Thursday night.
Warrants have been issued for the arrests of New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar.
The Miami natives are accused of robbing guests at a party Wednesday night.
According to a police report, Baker pointed a gun at one of the attendees and directed two others, one of them Dunbar, to take money and valuables from others at the party.
"[The victim] stated under oath that Baker pointed a gun at him and he was in fear for his life," the report said.
Among the stolen items were thousands of dollars in cash and pricey designer watches.
One of the guests claimed he met Baker and Dunbar at another party two days earlier in Miami, where they had lost about $70,000.
Baker was a first-round draft pick of the Giants last year. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout started 15 games as a rookie.
Dunbar, who played for the Florida Gators, spent his first five seasons with the Washington Redskins before being traded to the Seahawks in March. The converted wide receiver has recorded nine interceptions and 35 pass deflections in his NFL career.
Baker, 22, faces four counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar, 27, faces four counts of armed robbery.
