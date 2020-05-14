Police investigating shooting in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening.
The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Northwest 11th Ave.
A male victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
