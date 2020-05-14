Port St. Lucie mayor makes pitch to Elon Musk

Tesla founder and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk has had a very public squabble with county officials in California over the reopening of his car factory.
On Monday, Musk announced he would restart production at his Tesla plant against Alameda County, California, rules.
The plant was closed because it was deemed a non-essential business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, Musk said in a tweet he would move Tesla’s headquarters to Texas or Nevada immediately.
Now, the city of Port St. Lucie wants to help end the dispute, inviting Musk to relocate his business to the Treasure Coast.
In a formal letter tweeted by the city on Thursday, Mayor Gregory Oravec said Port St. Lucie would be a great location for Tesla due to its close proximity to Musk’s SpaceX launch center.
The letter goes on to say Port St. Lucie is an attractive option because of the city’s manufacturing space and Florida’s generous tax structure.
“I think you will find us eager to cut red tape and willing to foster true collaboration in good times and in bad,” Oravec says in the letter.
The mayor urges Musk to call him and hopes he will have “an opportunity to make our pitch.”
No word yet if Musk has seen the letter or if the global tech leader is considering the Sunshine State as a possible location for future business endeavors.
Scripps Only Content 2020