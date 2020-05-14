Town Center at Boca Raton open for business

There are new signs of hope this week for the struggling retail industry in Palm Beach County.
Town Center at Boca Raton opened its doors to customers on Wednesday for the first time in about two months.
The opening comes two days after Palm Beach County joined the rest of the state in Phase One of Florida's reopening.
Mall manager Sal Saldaña gave WPTV a tour of new protocols at the mall.
Visitors to the Town Center of Boca Raton should expect a few changes including only two points of entry and new signage to help shoppers stay socially distant. This includes directional floor decals and arrows to promote better traffic flow at the mall.
Signs are also posted at door entrances to separate shoppers entering and exiting the property.
The mall has posted a list of protocols they have enacted to help keep shoppers safe. Among these is frequently disinfecting common areas and having employees wear face coverings.
If shoppers don’t have a mask, sanitation wipes, gloves or need a temperature check, the mall office will provide it.
”It is definitely one of the most successful shopping centers in the nation … we’re a very successful property,” said Saldaña.
Saldaña couldn’t provide how much the mall generates in city and county revenue but says retail is an important part of the county’s economic recovery plan.
”That social interaction is very important. Retail is part of it,” said Saldaña.
Of the mall's approximately 200 stores, management said “a large number” are open, but stores do have the discretion to reopen when they feel safe. Saks Fifth Avenue, for example, opens on Saturday and Macy’s next Monday.
The Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach opened Monday in West Palm Beach. The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens is scheduled to reopen on Friday.
The Mall at Wellington Green has not announced a reopening date.
