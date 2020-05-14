Town Center at Boca Raton open for business

BOCA RATON, Fla. — There are new signs of hope this week for the struggling retail industry in Palm Beach County.
Town Center at Boca Raton opened its doors to customers on Wednesday for the first time in about two months.
The opening comes two days after Palm Beach County joined the rest of the state in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.
Visitors to the Town Center of Boca Raton should expect a few changes including restricted entry points and new signage to help shoppers stay socially distant. This includes directional floor decals and arrows to promote better traffic flow at the mall.
Signs are also posted at door entrances to separate shoppers entering and exiting the property.
The mall has posted a list of protocols they have enacted to help keep shoppers safe. Among these is frequently disinfecting common areas and having employees wear face coverings.
The Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach opened Monday in West Palm Beach. The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens is scheduled to reopen on Friday.
The Mall at Wellington Green has not announced a reopening date.
