Vero Beach High School senior missing at sea; U.S Coast Guard continues to search

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing 18-year-old swimmer who vanished in the water Wednesday afternoon near Jensen Beach.
Family members said Lenton "Ty" Ward was at Dollman Park Beachside with friends Wednesday, celebrating their upcoming graduation from Vero Beach High School.
Ward played football and lacrosse for Vero Beach High School.
According to an incident report, Ward was last seen about 150 yards offshore.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office conducted an aerial search, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Martin County Sheriff's Office and U.S Border Patrol also assisted in the search.
Family members also bought flashlights to do their own search along the beach Thursday night for any sign of Ward, his clothing or his jewelry.
Deputies describe "extreme" surf conditions when Ward disappeared, with high winds and high waves breaking multiple times before reaching the shore.
Family members said he was wearing dark gray shorts and a gold necklace.
They are asking boaters, beachgoers and people who live in high rise condos with a view of the water and shoreline to keep an eye out for any sign of Ward.
Scripps Only Content 2020