West Palm Beach holding virtual town hall about coronavirus resources

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach City Commissioners and former mayor Jeri Muoio are hosting a series of virtual town hall meetings to help residents and business owners connect with resources during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of the COVID-19 Response Unit.
All residents and business owners can attend any virtual town hall that interests them. The town halls will be held online via Zoom and the city’s Facebook page. Residents can participate using the chat feature. Residents can submit questions in advance by emailing them to TownHall@wpb.org. Please indicate which group the question is for so they can be answered during the meeting.
Here is the schedule for the rest of this week, and how to participate.Thursday, May 143:30 PM: Non-Profits & Faith-Based Outreach with former Mayor Jeri MuoioJoin local non-profits and faith-based leaders for a discussion on programs and resources that are available to support you and your family during this time or how you can support a non-profit or faith-based organization.• Join via Zoom• Or Telephone: US: 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free), Webinar ID: 969 9055 0736
5:00 PM: Seniors, Children & Families with Commissioner Joe PeduzziLearn about city programs and resources available to support our seniors, children and families. Local agency experts who provide services to our community will join the discussion.• Join via Zoom• Or Telephone: US: 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free), Webinar ID: 982 7492 1525
6:30 PM: Housing & Homelessness with Commissioner Cory NeeringLearn about city programs to support individuals with rental assistance and Reemployment Assistance applications. Local experts will join in to discuss programs that are in place to support homeless individuals and how residents can support our community during this time.• Join via Zoom• Or Telephone: 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free), Webinar ID: 918 1011 4593
Friday, May 151:00 PM: Economic Support & Recovery with Commission President Kelly ShoafA panel discussion for West Palm Beach businesses. Learn about the city’s Recovery and Assistance Loan Program, existing programs to support West Palm Beach restaurants and retail as well a discussion about reopening phases and plans.• Join via Zoom• Or Telephone: US: 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free), Webinar ID: 946 6824 1960
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.