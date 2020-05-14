West Palm Beach holding virtual town hall about coronavirus resources

Here is the schedule for the rest of this week, and how to participate.Thursday, May 143:30 PM: Non-Profits & Faith-Based Outreach with former Mayor Jeri MuoioJoin local non-profits and faith-based leaders for a discussion on programs and resources that are available to support you and your family during this time or how you can support a non-profit or faith-based organization.• Join via Zoom• Or Telephone: US: 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free), Webinar ID: 969 9055 0736