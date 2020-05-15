Busy intersection will be one-lane roundabout on May 30

With hurricane season beginning June 1, Palm Beach County and the Florida Department of Transportation are taking advantage of lower traffic volumes to conduct a hurricane preparedness exercise.
On May 30, from 6 a.m. to noon, the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Jog Road will temporarily become a one-lane roundabout.
The exercise will test the safety and effectiveness of a roundabout in the case of a loss of power.
Drivers should be prepared for lane closures and a change in traffic control at the intersection.
During the test, FDOT staff will be on-site monitoring the exercise.
