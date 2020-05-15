Coronavirus death toll rises by 42 in state, by 8 in Palm Beach County

The coronavirus death toll rose by 42 to 1,917 in the state and Palm Beach County reported eight fatalities to climb to 271 -- slightly lower increases from the day before -- the Florida Department of Health announced Friday afternoon.
On Thursday, the number of deaths also climbed by 48 in Florida and by nine in Palm Beach County.
On week ago, the state toll rose by 69 and the previous Tuesday, May 5, deaths rose by 72 and two weeks earlier it was a record 83 in Florida. Palm Beach's deaths rose by 7 Thursday.
New cases statewide increased from 808 to 928 after 479 on Wednesday. In Palm Beach County, the cases climbed by 113, compared with 102 Thursday and 83 Wednesday.
The health department normally provides a daily update at 11 a.m. on its portal but didn't report anything on that site until Friday night. A daily report, with not the information contained in the portral, was released late Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade increased by 269 and Broward by 76 as the Treasure Coast area added 27.
The positive test rate dropped 1 percentage point 7.0 percent after 8.3 percent a week ago and more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 4.7 percent compared with 5.7 percent the day before.
A total of 629,461 have been tested, an increase of 19,887 on one day, with 584,625 negative results and the remaining 698 inconclusive or not reported.
In the Treasure Coast area, St. Lucie County rose by one death to 27, a 77-year-old man. Remaining the same were Indian River at 9, Martin at 6 and Okeechobee none. Martin hasn't announced a death in 15 days.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 13 to 548 in one day. Broward County increased rose by 5 to 272, just one ahead of Palm Beach County. Manatee is in fourth place with 79, an increase of 1.
Twenty-seven of the 42 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,133 deaths for 59.1 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.3 percent in the state compared with 6.0 percent in the United States and 6.7 percent worldwide, which passed 308,000 deaths and 4.6 million cases Friday. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.2 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 8.6 percent in St. Lucie, 8.7 percent in Indian River and 2.0 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami-Dade to a 103-year-old women in Miami-Dade. Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 62 percent 75 and older in state data through Thursday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 43 percent 55 and older and 14 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 260 cases of infants to 4 years old and 559 from 4-14 among the 43,210 testing positive.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states.
The deaths confirmed Friday range from 81 to 94. The oldest so far are three women, 98, 99 and 99, and the youngest a 30-year-old man.
Palm Beach County's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104.
West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 827 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 730, Boca Raton with 546, Boynton Beach with 488 and Delray Beach with 409. Belle Glade rose by 21 to 267, sixth in Palm Beach County. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 214.
Palm Beach County has 4,391 cases out of 47,990 total tested, including 98 awaiting results, for 9 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 15,011 positive cases out of 120,732 tested for 12 percent, and Broward is second with 6,133 cases and 71,865 tested for9 percentage.
On the Treasure Coast area, Martin County reported 13 more cases, St. Lucie up 12, Indian River 1 more and Okeechobee County an increase of 1.
In St. Lucie, it's 313 positive out of 5,900 for 5 percent, Martin with 294 of 2,914 for 10 percent, Indian River with 104 out of 2,909 for 4 percent and Okeechobee with 33 out of 1,053 for 3 percent.
A total of 7,959 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 219 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 793 in Palm Beach County, 83 in St. Lucie, 56 in Martin, 28 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee.
Florida ranks 10th in the nation in total deaths, according to Friday tracking by Worldometers.info. Florida was 531 behind No. 9 Louisiana, which had 31 more fatalities Friday.
Florida has reported 89 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 267 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation, has 1,417 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 39.5 per million.
National data
A total of 88,470 people, an increase of 1,562, have died from the virus in the United States in information so far through Friday. The increase was 1,715 Thursday. The cases neared 1.5 million with 25,270 more.
New Jersey reported the most new deaths, 204, after 219 more Wednesday for second place with 10,150.
Neighboring New York's trend has been downward, reporting 148 additional deaths Friday after 157 Thursday, 166 Wednesday and 195 Tuesday to move to 27,841, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
Pennsylvania added 135 after 147 Thursday for sixth place at 4,429.
Illinois again announced 130 deaths after 136 Thursday and a state-record 191 Wednesday to rise to 4,058 in fifth place.
The only other state reporting triple-digit increases was No. 3 Massachusetts with 110 after 167 the previous day for 5,592. Reporting less than 100 new deaths were No. 4 Michigan with 38, No. 7 Connecticut with 66 and No. 8 California with 89.
Georgia, was in 13th place, an increase of 44 after 27 Thursday. No. 17 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, reported 12 more deaths Friday.
One week ago Friday in the United States, there were 78,615 deaths, two weeks ago there were 65,753, three weeks ago 52,191, four weeks ago 37,448, five weeks ago 22,038, six weeks ago 8,839, seven weeks ago 2,110, eight weeks ago 309, nine weeks ago 48, 15 weeks ago 9, 11 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 31.0 percent of the additional deaths and 28.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Seven nations reported increases of at least 200.
The death toll continues to skyrocket in Brazil. The South African nation announced 824 deaths Friday after a record 835 Thursday. In one week, Brazil has risen from 9,992 to 14,817 deaths, including 754 Wednesday and 779 Tuesday. The nation is in sixth place with 14,814.
No. 5 Spain is significantly higher with 27,529 after adding 138 Friday, 217 Thursday and a high of 961 on April 12. France is 70 ahead of Spain with 27,529, adding 138 Friday compared with 351 Thursday and a high of 1,438 on April 15.
The United Kingdom, which is second behind the United States, reported an additional 384 deaths after 428 Thursday and a record 1,172 on April 4. The kingdom has announced 33,614 deaths.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world is in third place, gaining 242 Friday, 262 Thursday and a high of 919 on March 27.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 7 Belgium with 56, No. 8 Germany with 73, No. 9 Iran with 48 and No. 10 Netherlands with 53.
China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Friday – the last one reported was April 26 – for 12th place behind Canada, which reported 90 deaths to move to 5,562.
Mexico had the fourth-most additional deaths, 257, to climb to 4,477 in 13th place.
Ecuador, which announced in deaths in spurts during the week, reported 256 deaths to climb to 2,594
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 117 mroe deaths after 69 the day before to rise to 3,646 in 15th place as well as 625 cases. Neighboring Norway reported zero deathsat 232 and 23 cases.
Russia continues to skyrocket in cases with 10,598 more Friday for a total of 262,843, third behind the United States and. Russia reported 113 more deaths to rise to 2,418 in 18th.
Brazil added 15,305 cases, second highest in the world behind the U.S. with 25,352, and the most ever in one day in the South American nation, surpassing its previous record of 13,761 Thursday.
