Coronavirus death toll rises by 48 in state, 9 in Palm Beach County

The coronavirus death toll rose by 48 to 1,875 in the state and Palm Beach County reported nine fatalities to climb to 263 -- the same increases as the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, the number of deaths also climbed by 48 in Florida and by nine in Palm Beach County. Last Tuesday, the toll rose by 72 in Florida and two weeks earlier it was a record 83 in Florida.
New cases statewide increased from 479 Wednesday to 808 after 941Tuesday. In Palm Beach County, the cases rose by 102, compared with 83 Wednesday, 204 Tuesday, 28 Monday and 72 Sunday. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade increased by 274 and Broward by 59 as the Treasure Coast area added 16.
The positive test rate remained at 7.1 percent after 8.3 percent a week ago and more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 5.7 percent compared with 3.2 percent Wednesday and 5.1 percent Tuesday.
A total of 609,574 have been tested, an increase of 14,096 on one day, with 565,627 negative results and the remaining 737 inconclusive or not reported.
The Treasure Coast area didn't report any additional deaths: St. Lucie remained at 26, Indian River at 9, Martin at 6 and Okeechobee none. Martin hasn't announced a death in two weeks.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, increasing by 17 to 535 in one day. Broward County increased remained the same at 267 in second place. Manatee is in fourth place with 78, an increase of 3.
Twenty-six of the 48 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,106 deaths for 59.0 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.3 percent in the state compared with 6.0 percent in the United States and 6.7 percent worldwide, which passed 300,000 deaths and 4.5 million cases Thursday. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.1 percent, compared with Broward at 4.4 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.1 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 9.0 percent in St. Lucie, 8.7 percent in Indian River and 2.1 percent in Martin.
The deaths in the state range from a 26-year-old man in Miami-Dade to a 103-year-old women in Miami-Dade. Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent 75 and older in state data through Thursday. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 42 percent 55 and older and 13 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 250 cases of infants to 4 years old and 528 from 4-14 among the 43,210 testing positive.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states.
The deaths confirmed Thursday are five men and four women, ranging from 49 to 102. The 102-year-old woman is the oldest in the county after two women, 98 and 99, were reported Wednesday. A 30-year-old man is the youngest ever in the county.
Palm Beach County's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104.
West Palm Beach leads Palm Beach County with 811 cases, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 712, Boca Raton with 541, Boynton Beach with 476 and Delray Beach with 401. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 205. Belle Glade rose by 14 to 246, sixth in Palmc Beach County.
Palm Beach County has 4,278 cases out of 47,103 total tested, including 92 awaiting results, for 9.1 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 14,742 positive cases out of 119,639 tested for 12.3 percent, and Broward is second with 6,057 cases and 71,019 tested for 8.5 percentage.
On the Treasure Coast area, Martin County reported 6 more cases, St. Lucie up 2, Indian River 1 more and Okeechobee County increased by 7.
In St. Lucie, it's 301 positive out of 5,799 for 5.2 percent, Martin with 281 of 2,850 for 9.9 percent, Indian River with 103 out of 2,845 for 3.6 percent and Okeechobee with 32 out of 1,031 for 3.1 percent.
A total of 7,749 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 154 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. The number is 752 in Palm Beach County, 81 in St. Lucie, 50 in Martin, 28 in Indian River and 6 in Okeechobee.
Florida ranks 10th in the nation in total deaths, according to Thursday tracking by BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEndFlorida was 542 behind No. 9 Louisiana, which had 36 more fatalities Thursday.
Florida has reported 87 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 262 per million. New York, which represents one-third of the deaths in the nation, has 1,410 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 38.9 per million.
National data
A total of 86,912 people, an increase of 1,1715, have died from the virus in the United States in information. The increase was 1,772 Wednesday. The cases neared 1.5 million with 27,246 more.
New Jersey reported the most new deaths, 219, after 186 more Wednesday for second place with 9,946.
Neighboring New York's trend has been downward, reporting 157 additional deaths Thursday after 166 Wednesday and 195 Tuesday to move to 27,641. A few weeks ago, nearly 800 deaths were reported in one day in the state.
Pennsylvania, which had the most new deaths in the nation Wednesday with 229, added another 147 for sixth place at 4,294.
Illinois again announced a high death total -- 136 -- one day after after a state-record 191 to rise to 3,928 in fifth place.
The only other state reporting triple-digit increases was No. 3 Massachusetts with 167 after 174 the previous day for 5,482. Reporting less than 100 new deaths were No. 4 Michigan with 73, No. 7 Connecticut with 94 and No. 8 California with 82.
Georgia, which opened nonessential businesses more than one week ago, was in 13th place, an increase of 27 after 23 Wednesday. No. 17 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, reported 18 more deaths Thursday.
One week ago Thursday in the United States, there were 76,928 deaths, two weeks ago there were 63,856, three weeks ago 50,234, four weeks ago 34,905, five weeks ago 19,802, six weeks ago 7,576, seven weeks ago 2,110, eight weeks ago 309, nine weeks ago 48, 15 weeks ago 9, 11 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 32.3 percent of the additional deaths and 28.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Deaths spiked in the world with seven nations reporting increases of at least 200. On Wednesday, there were four nations.
The death toll continues to skyrocket in Brazil. The South African nation announced a record 835 deaths -- surpassing the previous high of 804 on Friday -- in a final update Thursday. In one week, Brazil has risen from 9,188 to 13,993 deaths, including 754 Wednesday and 779 Tuesday. The nation is in sixth place with about half as many No. 5 Spain, which is at as 27,321 after adding 217 Thursday and 184 Wednesday and a high of 961 on April 12.
The United Kingdom reported an additional 428 after 494 Wednesday and a record 1,172 on April 4. The kingdom has announced 33,614 deaths, which is 2,246 more than Italy -- at one time an epicenter of the virus.
Italy gained 262 after 195 Wednesday and a high of 919 on March 27. France moved back into fourth place ahead of Spain with 351 more after 83 Wednesday and a high of 1,438 on April 15.
Nations in the top 10 reporting additional deaths in double figures are No. 7 Belgium with 60, No. 8 Germany with 67, No. 9 Iran with 71 and No. 10 Netherlands with 28.
China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Friday – the last one reported was April 26 – for 12th place behind Canada, which reported 170 deaths to move to 5,472.
Mexico had the fifth-most additional deaths, 294, to climb to 4,220 and pass Turkey in 13th place.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 69 more deaths Thursday to rise to 3,529 in 15th place as well as 673 cases. Neighboring Norway reported 3 more death to move to 232 and 21 cases.
Russia continues to skyrocket in cases with 9,974 more Thursday for a total of 252,245, third behind Spain and the United States. Russia reported 93 more deaths to rise to 2,305 in 18th.
Brazil added 13,761 cases, second highest in the world and about half as many as the U.S.'s 27,246, and the most ever in one day in the South American nation.
