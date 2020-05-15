Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens reopens stores

Back in business!
The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens opened up stores Friday at 11 a.m. after being closed for about two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The mall joins Town Center of Boca Raton , which opened on Wednesday, and the Palm Beach Outlets , which opened Monday, among the major retail centers in Palm Beach County that have recently reopened.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
All employees and mall management will be wearing masks, said Whitney Pettis Jester, the director of marketing and merchant relations at the Gardens Mall.
Jester said about 35 stores completely reopened on Friday with an additional 13 stores available for curbside pickup or private appointment. A few stores are only allowing curbside pickup.
Sears opened Friday, Saks Fifth Avenue is opening Saturday and Macy's is opening on Monday. However, there is no reopening date for the Apple store.
Customers are asked to wear masks, but it is not required. Markers are placed on the floor to keep customers 6 feet apart.
The mall's stroller rental is no longer available, but strollers are available for purchase for $20 and the money will be donated to the Quantum House.
Elevators are reserved for strollers and disabled shoppers.
Restaurants are not inviting guests to dine in, but take out is available for customers.
Watch below as Taste and See Reporter T.A. Walker took a walk through the mall when it reopened this morning:
Reporter Chris Gilmore is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 4 and 5:30.
Scripps Only Content 2020