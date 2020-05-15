Gov. DeSantis to announce gym, fitness center reopenings

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce on Friday when gyms and fitness centers throughout the state will reopen.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville at 12 p.m.
On Thursday, DeSantis said it's important for people to have access to gyms and exercise.
"This is a virus that, if you're in good shape, you're probably gonna be OK," DeSantis said in Doral. "So why would be want to dissuade people from going to be in shape?"
Gyms and fitness centers throughout Florida have been closed since March 20 due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The only exceptions are:
- Gyms and fitness centers that are amenities of hotels which have a capacity of 10 people or less
- Gyms and fitness centers that are amenities of residential buildings
- Gyms inside fire or police stations
- Gyms inside any single-occupant office building
The governor stressed that proper sanitation will be an important factor once gyms and fitness centers reopen.
"Let's tell people to get out, do those things," DeSantis said.
Gyms and fitness centers from Boca Raton to the Treasure Coast are highly anticipating the governor’s announcement on when they can reopen their doors.
Powerhouse Gym in Stuart has been doing an equipment rental program to allow members to check out weights and other gear to do their workouts at home.
At HiiT56 in west Boca Raton, owner Pam Waddick started what she calls "sweat and park" workout sessions.
Waddick said she was getting calls from members who were anxious to get back in the gym.
In the "sweat and park" sessions, participants do each workout right next to their car in the parking lot, so they are separated from one another. They use separate equipment, bring their own towels, and have their own bag of disinfectant wipes.
"They want to come in, they want to work out, they want to get back to some type of normal life," said Waddick. "Also, there are members who don’t feel comfortable coming back outside until the government says you’re OK to come back.
As they anticipate the governor’s announcement on Friday, Waddick said they had the gym completely sanitized and will do so again. They are also marking off the floor for social distancing and separating equipment.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 43,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 1,875 deaths.
