Human remains found in Port St. Lucie

Human remains found Thursday in Port St. Lucie could be tied to a person missing for four years, according to police.
Around 3:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block SW Calmar Ave. after the remains were found in a vacant lot that was recently cleared.
Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived and sifted through the debris in hopes of locating all of the remains.
Police said items found on the vacant lot revealed information connected to a reported 2016 missing person case in Port St Lucie.
Detectives are working with the State Medical Examiner's office to confirm the identity and cause of death.
Police have not released a name of the person that could be tied to the case.
No foul play is suspected at this time, but officials are actively investigating the case.
