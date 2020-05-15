LIVE: Palm Beach County to decide when beaches will reopen

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Will Palm Beach County beaches open just days from now after being closed for nearly two months?
That's what commissioners will officially decide on Friday.
Last week, the county commission voted to tentatively reopen beaches on Monday, May 18 to county residents only. During Friday’s meeting, commissioners will determine if that date will stand, or if it should be moved up or delayed.
Beaches in Palm Beach County have been closed since March 20 due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, officials announced that beaches in neighboring Broward and Miami-Dade counties won't reopen until at least May 26, the day after Memorial Day.
Once beaches reopen in Palm Beach County, restrictions will be in place to help keep residents safe. Gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited and beachgoers must stay at least six feet apart from each other.
Concession stands for beach chairs and umbrellas will be closed, as well as any food or beverage stands.
However, beachgoers will be allowed to sunbathe, according to county officials.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said beach restrictions will be enforced by local municipalities. However, PBSO deputies will be responsible for patrolling Lake Worth Beach, South Palm Beach, and the beach in Palm Beach Shores.
"We're going to let people have their space," Sheriff Bradshaw said. "My sense of it is, they are going to be happy to get on the beach, so they are going to go by the rules and we'll be fine."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 4,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 263 deaths.
