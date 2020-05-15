LIVE RADAR: Subtropical or tropical storm has 80% chance to develop

WATCH LIVE RADAR:
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of developing low pressure to Florida's south an 80% chance of development over the weekend as it moves up toward the northern Bahamas.
There's a pretty good chance this will become Subtropical or Tropical Storm Arthur this weekend over the Bahamas, according to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Glazer.
What's the difference between a subtropical and tropical storm? Not much if you're standing outside, but don't do that. It'll be rainy and windy. The main difference is the structure of the storms.
The big question is how much rain we'll receive, and that continues to depend on how much development occurs close to South Florida.
The European and American models both show development occurring offshore of South Florida, and us ending up with less than two inches of rainfall, with the lowest amounts of rain along the Treasure Coast and inland.
Palm Beach County will receive the lion's share of rainfall on Friday through early Saturday morning.
Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Friday. Although there doesn't appear to be a threat for severe weather, some rainfall could be very heavy, winds could be very gusty, and any thunderstorm that develops could be strong.
The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm force wind gusts are possible in southeast Florida and the Florida Keys during the next day or so.
In addition, dangerous surf conditions and rip currents are possible this weekend and early next week along the southeast Florida coast.
Conditions will begin to improve by Saturday morning and afternoon as the system moves away from South Florida.
Sunday looks pretty nice with sunshine and lower chances for rain.
