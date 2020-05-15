Majority of people following rules and regulations of Phase One

Palm Beach County recovers with a new set of rules and recommendations while it navigates its way through Phase One. But are people complying?
"Everything has been excellent. Even when we didn't have the first phase here, the vast majority of people were really good about what they should do," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw said the mentality of people has been to go by the rules with hopes of moving to Phase Two. Still, a few have used the boundaries.
"We've issued a few verbal warnings and we've had only one business that we've had to really crack down in the Lantana area and issue some notice to appears," he said.
The sheriff said he's laid out a clear plan of action for deputies.
"Marching orders from me to the deputies and everybody is that we're going to walk softly through this. We're not going to be oppressive, people here need a little breathing space here, we're going to be reasonable and it's worked out," he said.
That sentiment is echoed by many out and about.
"You'd have been excited to enter Phase One. Of course, there were many precautions leading up to this situation. And obviously, the numbers of Florida have stabilized or gotten much better. But we're excited to be outside in public hanging with friends and family," Franco Camacho said.
The sheriff said with planning, boating has not presented too many issues.
"Our marine patrol units have done a great job. They get over to the area where people were tying up at the sandbars and Peanut Island. So we got there ahead of time to make people knew that wasn't going to work for them," he said.
Bradshaw said when it comes to beaches, each jurisdiction will handle its beaches. He said for the three beaches he oversees he's going to let people have their space, but he will have deputies on ATV's and he doesn't anticipate any problem.
