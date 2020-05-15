Medical answering service industry jobs grow, reps needed

The number of medical-related calls have increased since the coronavirus pandemic, whether it’s people experiencing COVID-related symptoms or appointments for elective surgery.
This also means there are more people needed on the other end of the line to take the call and help.
Job opportunities within the medical answering service industry are growing.
“Calls went from the 'COVID-stage to the COVID-plus' stage,” said Joe Pores, Call 4 Health CEO. “Things in the health care world are picking up. People have to get their check-ups, the diabetics and the cancer patients. So, we’re here to make sure we can handle additional patients' needs.”
Call 4 Health is a patient engagement and medical answering service located in Delray Beach that provides "compassion" for hospital systems and testing sites all around the country.
“Our services include nurse triage, Telehealth, switchboards for hospitals, appointment scheduling, after-hours answering services, so any calls that would come into a health care facility anytime during the day or after hours,” said Pores.
Patient care representatives are feeling the impact from states and counties on the rebound of America’s three-phase reopening plan.
“On a daily basis, were changing. We’re updating," said Pores.
Due to the volume of U.S. calls, there’s 63 immediate patient care representative openings at the Delray Beach facility.
There’s also additional openings for team leads, floor managers and programming.
Click here to learn more about the positions.
