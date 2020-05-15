Palm Beach County to announce when beaches will open

Palm Beach commissioners will meet to make the final call on when to reopen beaches on Friday.
Last week, commissioners voted on a proposal to re-open beaches on Monday, May 18 to county residents only. During today's meeting, commissioners can decide to move the reopening date up or delay it.
Beaches in Palm Beach County have been closed since March 20, under Governor Ron Desanti's executive order.
Once the beaches reopen, restrictions will be in place to help keep residents safe. Gatherings of more than ten people will be prohibited and beach goers must stay six feet apart form others.
Concession stands for beach chairs and umbrellas will remain closed, as well as any food or beverage stands.
Beach goers will be allowed to sunbathe according to county officials.
According to Palm Beach County Sheriff, Ric Bradshaw, beach restrictions will be enforced by local municipalities. He added that deputies will be responsible for patrolling, Lakeworth beach, South Palm Beach, and the beach in Palm Beach Shores. He also said that he doesn't anticipate any problems with enforcement.
"We're going to let people have their space my sense of it is, they are going to be happy to get on the beach so they are going to go by the rules and we'll be fine," Bradshaw said.
The commission meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. WPTV will stream the meeting at on our website and mobile app.
